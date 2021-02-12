First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $18.09. First Community shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 23,074 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James raised their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Community by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Community by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

