First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$14.71 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

