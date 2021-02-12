First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Busey stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,672. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

