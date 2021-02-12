First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $96.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $391.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.91 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

