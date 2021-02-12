First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. 12,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

