FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 963,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,225,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

About FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

