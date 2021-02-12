Financial Review: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 2 19 0 2.90 LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus price target of $228.17, suggesting a potential downside of 13.18%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than LIFULL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A LIFULL 3.22% 3.37% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LIFULL $333.60 million 1.63 $10.89 million $0.08 50.75

LIFULL has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems. The company also operates Newco, a platform for entrepreneurs to build business; NurseFly, a marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search; The Daily Beast, which provides opinion and independent take on politics, world news, pop culture, and entertainment; Vimeo, a professional video platform and community; and a marketplace for home services. In addition, it distributes desktop applications, browser extensions, and PC optimization software. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co., Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company also offers LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses. In addition, it offers LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; and LIFULL rental spaces, a site for rental spaces and meeting rooms, event venues, and other rental facilities. Further, the company provides LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; LIFULL Investment, a money funding website; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Table, a mixed-style deli restaurant; and LIFULL Marketing Partners that offers full Web assistance for real estate related companies. Additionally, it provides LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co., Ltd.in April 2017. LIFULL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

