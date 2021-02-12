Financial Contrast: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Genpact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genpact $3.52 billion 2.26 $304.88 million $1.56 26.94

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CD International Enterprises and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 2 5 0 2.71

Genpact has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Genpact 8.53% 21.81% 7.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Genpact shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genpact beats CD International Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing, procurement, and supply chain services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. The company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and services industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

