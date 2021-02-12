Financial Consulate Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

