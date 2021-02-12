Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 14th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

