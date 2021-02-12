Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 14th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.