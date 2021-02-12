Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

