Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,735,000 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the January 14th total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.5 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

