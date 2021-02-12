Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,735,000 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the January 14th total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.5 days.
Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.