FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.30. 13,701,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,559% from the average session volume of 826,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 586.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.