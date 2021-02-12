Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,853. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

