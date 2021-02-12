FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.73. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

NYSE FBK opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

