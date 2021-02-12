Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTHM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the third quarter valued at $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,443,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

