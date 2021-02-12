Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $27,238,869 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.