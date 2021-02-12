Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $82.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $58.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $290.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $292.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.78 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE FSLY opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

