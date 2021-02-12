Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fairfax India has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.83.
Fairfax India Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.