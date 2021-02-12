Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fairfax India has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.83.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

