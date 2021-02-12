Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $27.26 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

FRFHF stock traded up $9.01 on Friday, hitting $399.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.25. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $223.52 and a 1 year high of $481.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

FRFHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.