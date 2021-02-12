Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

