Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

XOM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 408,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. The company has a market cap of $213.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.