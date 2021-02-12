Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exponent by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,606 shares of company stock worth $14,232,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

