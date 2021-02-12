eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, February 16th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $145.83 on Friday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 455.73 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $644,100.00. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,928,550. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.