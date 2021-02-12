Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 6.4%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 857,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 611,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XCUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exicure by 232.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 760.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127,823 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

