Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 6.4%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 857,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 611,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on XCUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exicure by 232.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 760.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127,823 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
