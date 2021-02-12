Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

