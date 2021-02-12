Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

