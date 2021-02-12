EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.