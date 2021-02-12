EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 387,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Comerica Bank increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

