Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 937 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.