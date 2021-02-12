Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

