Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $647,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

