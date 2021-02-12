Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $430,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MO stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.