Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.