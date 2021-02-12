Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.