ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Trading Down 0.1%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.