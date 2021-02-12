Ether Zero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $70,695.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $359,607.40 and approximately $70,695.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.14 or 0.03725883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,858,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,828,643 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

