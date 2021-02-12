Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of ESPR opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

