Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.92.
Shares of ESPR opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
