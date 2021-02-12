ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $41,130.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 86.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.26 or 0.01091168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00055051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.64 or 0.05501666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00034077 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

