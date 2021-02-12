Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.50.

TSE SLF opened at C$62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.66. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

