Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

