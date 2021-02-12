Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.22.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.05. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.