EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Raised to C$2.15

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVE:ENW opened at C$1.69 on Friday. EnWave Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$188.28 million and a P/E ratio of -42.25.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

