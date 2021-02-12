Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTOF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Entra ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entra ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

Shares of ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.