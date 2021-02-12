Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Feb 12th, 2021

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,825 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

