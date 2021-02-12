Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,825 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

