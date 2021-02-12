EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,131.12

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $235,131.12 and $47,737.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

