EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:ENS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.21. 299,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.