EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.21 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

