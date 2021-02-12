Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

ERF stock opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

