Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $7.25 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
