Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $7.25 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

